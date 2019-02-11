SKOWHEGAN — Four people were taken to a local hospital early Monday morning after a motor vehicle crash reportedly involving a tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said a red Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on Madison Avenue when it struck an 18-wheeler, which had been turning left onto Madison Avenue from Jewett Street, at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

A red Chevy pickup truck traveling north on Madison Avenue in Skowhegan struck a tractor-trailer turning left on to Madison from Jewett Street at 12:30 a.m. Monday, sending four people to the hospital. Photo contributed by Skowhegan Police Department

The registered owner of the pickup truck, 46-year-old William Cole Sr., of Solon, was taken to the hospital along with three of his four passengers, Bucknam said.

Taken to the hospital were James Tindall, 55, of New Portland; Dean Falko, 26, of Rhode Island; and William Cole, 24, of Solon. Dysla Wilkin, 24, of Johnston, Rhode Island, was in the pickup truck but was not taken to the hospital, according to Bucknam.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 54-year-old Norman Hawley of Madison, was not injured.

Bucknam said late Monday afternoon that Falko was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after the accident and Cole Sr. was stabilized at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, then taken by LifeFlight to Bangor as well.

A hospital spokeswoman said late Monday afternoon that there was no information available on Falko or Cole.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Sgt. Joel Cummings of the Skowhegan Police Department. Accident reconstruction was conducted by Maine State Police. The possibility of speed and alcohol as contributing factors has not been ruled out, Bucknam said.

The investigation is ongoing.

