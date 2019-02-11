Isabella Ferriter, a seventh-grader from Cape Elizabeth, won the Cumberland County Spelling Bee Monday night at Lyman Moore Middle School in Portland.
Ferriter was perfect for 25 rounds, culminating in her spelling of “piazza,” an open square in a town.
Kathryn Williams of Falmouth, also in seventh grade, was runner-up after going 23 rounds without a stumble before tripping up on “libretto.”
Ferriter advances to the Maine State Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Maine Sunday Telegram, on March 23 at Hannaford Hall on the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine.
Twenty spellers from a 11 schools in Cumberland County took part in the competition Monday night.
