A Pennsylvania man arrested last week on child pornography charges is wanted on similar charges in Maine.

James Millette, 32, was arrested at his apartment in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Thursday and faces two charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Each charge carries a penalty of three and a half years to seven years in prison.

The Maine State Police computer crimes unit began investigating Millette in 2016 when he lived in York County, but he left the state before he could be arrested, a Maine State Police spokesman said.

Police executed a search warrant on Millette’s home after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Microsoft, which operates the Bing search engine, that someone uploaded images of child pornography, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Berks County Detective Trevor S. Ritter.

The center then alerted police and they subpoenaed the internet service provider, Comcast, to identify the address the images were sent from, according to the court records.

Police searched Millette’s apartment and found several electronic devices, and after a cursory search of his desktop computer, found hundreds of suspected images of child pornography, according to the documents.

Millette is expected to be extradicted to Maine after the charges in Pennsylvania are resolved.

