CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kyle Guy scored 20 points Monday night, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes, to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 8 North Carolina, 69-61.

De’Andre Hunter also had 20 points for the Cavaliers (21-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast), who trailed for a good chunk of the second half.

Coby White scored 17 points to lead the Tar Heels (19-5, 9-2), who were off to their best start in league play under 16th-year coach Roy Williams. UNC shot just 35 percent for the game.

SOUTHERN MAINE 78, BATES 72: Kylani Lafleur and Christian McCue each sank a pair of free throws in the final eight seconds as USM (6-17) held off the Bobcats (7-17) at Lewiston.

Bates, trailing by nine with four minutes to play, pulled within 74-72 but USM converted the clinching foul shots.

POLL: Tennessee remained No. 1 in The Associated Press poll despite Duke earning the top overall seed in the NCAA’s initial rankings for March Madness.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) CONNECTICUT 97, (11) SOUTH CAROLINA 79: Napheesa Collier had 31 points, 16 rebounds and six assists to help UConn (22-2) beat South Carolina (17-6) at Hartford, Connecticut.

(17) KENTUCKY 68, ALABAMA 53: Rhyne Howard scored 23 points with four 3-pointers, Maci Morris added 17 points and Kentucky (20-5, 7-4 Southeastern) beat Alabama (11-13, 3-8) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(23) MICHIGAN STATE 77, INDIANA 61: Shay Colley scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting to help Michigan State (17-7, 7-5 Big Ten) beat Indiana (17-8, 6-7) at East Lansing, Michigan, and avenge a loss to the Hoosiers earlier this season.

BATES 70, SOUTHERN MAINE 49: Ariana Dalia scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats (12-12) past USM (13-10) at Lewiston.

Bates, leading 51-40 after three quarters, used a pair of 3-pointers from Erika Lamere to score the first 10 points of the fourth.

POLL: South Dakota is ranked in The Associated Press poll for the first time. The 25th-ranked Coyotes (22-3) have won nine straight games and are off to the school’s best start since moving up to Division I in 2008. Baylor is still No. 1, Louisville is second, with Oregon, UConn and Mississippi State rounding out the top five teams.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BEANPOT: Lincoln Griffin had a goal and two assists, Cayden Primeau stopped 33 shots and Northeastern beat Boston College 4-2 at Boston to win consecutive Beanpot championships for the first time in 34 years.

