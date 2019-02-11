CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally and sent the New York Knicks to their franchise-record 17th straight loss, 107-104 on Monday night.
Kadeem Allen scored a career-high 25 points for the Knicks. New York (10-46) has the worst record in the league, and has lost 25 of 26 and 30 of its last 32 games.
ROCKETS 120, MAVERICKS 104: James Harden scored 31 points for his 30th straight 30-point game despite dealing with a shoulder injury, leading host Houston to a win over Dallas.
THUNDER 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 111: Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double, Paul George scored 47 points, and Oklahoma City won at home.
RAPTORS 127, NETS 125: Kawhi Leonard banked home the tie-breaking basket with 4.2 seconds remaining and Toronto edged Brooklyn at Toronto.
PACERS 99, HORNETS 90: Myles Turner scored 16 points and Thaddeus Young added 11 points and eight rebounds to help host Indiana beat Charlotte.
PISTONS 121, WIZARDS 112: Andre Drummond had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and Detroit extended its winning streak to four with a victory at home.
BUCKS 112, BULLS 99: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and had 17 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe added 19 points and Milwaukee won at Chicago.
NOTES
76ERS: The NBA is going to investigate whether league rules were broken when Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons inquired about meeting with Lakers President Magic Johnson for playing tips.
WARRIORS: Golden State’s Kevin Durant should have been called for a discontinued dribble on the Warriors’ final possession of what became their 120-118 win over the Miami Heat, the NBA said in a report detailing all calls made in the last 2 minutes of the game.
HAWKS: Jeremy Lin is on the move again, with the veteran guard getting waived by Atlanta and intending to sign later this week with playoff-contending Toronto.
