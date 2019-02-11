CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns signed Kareem Hunt, the running back cut by Kansas City in November after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman the previous February.

Hunt was placed on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list hours before the Chiefs released him. He was in his second season with Kansas City and was one of the team’s most productive players as it won the AFC West the last two years.

Kareem Hunt

Hunt still could be suspended by the league under its personal conduct policy for the February incident at a hotel in Cleveland and for two others that surfaced after he was released by the Chiefs.

Cleveland General Manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt while working for Kansas City, said Monday the Browns “fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem’s history and do not condone his actions.”

SAINTS: Commissioner Roger Goodell told Louisiana’s governor there was an error in the officiating that helped the Los Angeles Rams go to the Super Bowl instead of New Orleans but there’s nothing he can do about it. Goodell wrote to Gov. John Bel Edwards saying a penalty should have been called.

RED CASHION, a former NFL referee known for his vociferous calls of “FIRST DOWN,” died Sunday in Bryan, Texas, at age 87.

PANTHERS: Carolina re-signed safety Eric Reid to a three-year contract worth more than $22 million.

Share

< Previous

Next >