BASKETBALL

MiKyle McIntosh scored 30 points and Jordan Howard added 27 to lead Raptors 905 to a 121-112 victory over the Maine Red Claws in a G League game Monday night at Mississauga, Ontario.

Maine was paced by Archie Goodwin with 24 points. Sheldon Jeter added 20, R.J. Hunter 12, Andrew White and Justin Bibbs 11, and Jeff Roberson 10.

The Red Claws (13-22), up 92-84 through three quarters, led until McIntosh put 905 (22-14) ahead for good 103-102 on a baby hook shot with five minutes to play.

• P.J. Dozier and R.J. Hunter of the Red Claws were named to the Eastern Conference midseason All-G League team in a vote of coaches, general managers and players.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Jacob Brown’s two goals, bridging the first and second periods, gave Scarborough (8-6-1) a 3-1 lead on the way to a 6-2 victory against Marshwood/Traip Academy/Sanford/ Noble (5-10) at Dover, New Hampshire.

Nolan Matthews led the Red Storm with two goals and two assists.

CROSS COUNTRY: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria of Mt. Ararat, a junior, was named the Gatorade Maine boys’ cross country runner of the year after winning the Class A title by 26.85 seconds.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Morgan Adams-Moisan, the leading scorer for the Maine Mariners, was recalled to the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

Adams-Moisan has appeared in 39 games for Maine with a team-leading 15 goals and five assists. He also leads the team with 93 penalty minutes.

NHL: Matt Murray made 50 saves, and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

• Evgeny Kuznetsov continued his hot streak with two goals and two assists, leading the Washington Capitals, at home, to a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

OLYMPICS

2032 GAMES: South Korea chose its capital, Seoul, for its bid for the Games that it hopes to jointly host with North Korea as a peace gesture.

While North Korea has yet to formally announce its candidate city, its capital, Pyongyang, is seen as the obvious choice because it’s much more developed than other North Korean cities.

ROWER DIES: Maximilian Reinelt, a gold medalist rower from Germany who was a longtime member of the country’s successful men’s eights crew, died while cross-country skiing over the weekend at St. Moritz, Switzerland. He was 30.

SKIING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Alexis Pinturault of France earned his first major individual gold medal by winning the Alpine combined at Are, Sweden.

Pinturault produced the second-fastest slalom leg to rise from 24th place after the downhill portion and triumph by 0.24 seconds.

– Staff and news services

Share

< Previous

Next >