Jason Albaum, Kennebunk swimming: A senior, Albaum won the 200-yard individual medley, the 500 freestyle and anchored the victorious 400 free relay to lead Kennebunk to its first South Southwesterns title since 2008 Thursday night in Cape Elizabeth. The Rams beat runner-up Portland, 291-255.

Julia Bisson, Greely diving: A senior, Bisson won the North Southwesterns with a record-setting score of 415.75 points for 11 dives, eclipsing the mark she set a year ago by nine points. The Rangers finished second to host Cape Elizabeth.

Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham girls’ basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 35.5 points in wins over Windham and Thornton Academy.

Jason Montano, Thornton Academy indoor track: Montano broke the oldest record in SMAA track with a distance of 63 feet in the shot put at the SMAA championships. The previous record of 62-1 was set by Portland’s Ed Bogdanovich in 1977.

Max Murray, Kennebunk boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-4 junior scored 29 points in an 80-64 win over Sanford and 22 points in a 54-51 victory over Falmouth, helping the Rams end the regular season with a 14-4 record.

Kayla Sarazin, Falmouth hockey: Sarazin, a senior defenseman, scored four goals in a 7-1 win over Portland/Deering in the South quarterfinals, then got both goals for Falmouth in a 5-2 semifinal loss to Scarborough.

Olivia Tighe, Cape Elizabeth swimming: A senior, Tighe was named Performer of the Meet after winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.24) and the 100 butterfly (58.43) and joining forces with Caroline Mahoney, Ali Bragg and Alicia Lawrence to set a North Southwesterns record of 1:50.45 in the 200 medley relay as the Capers cruised to 365-291 victory over runner-up Greely.

Kate Tugman, Gorham indoor track: Tugman won the mile (5:18.06), 2 mile (11:32.21) and senior 800 (2:25.47) and was named female Competitor of the Meet at the SMAA championships.

Ella Yentsch, Kennebunk swimming: A junior, Yentsch won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle to lead the Rams to the South Southwesterns swimming and diving championship Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. Kennebunk beat runner-up Gorham 243-220 and Yentsch was named Performer of the Meet.

