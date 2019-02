BOSTON — David Krejci, Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand each scored during a four-minute span at the end of the first period and the Boston Bruins beat the Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night to snap Chicago’s seven-game winning streak.

Krejci scored again in the third period, when Marchand picked up his third assist, to help the Bruins win for the fifth time in six games. Jake DeBrusk and Heinen each had a goal and two assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots for Boston. Peter Cehlarik also scored for Boston, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists.

Collin Delia made 31 saves, and Alex DeBrincat and Duncan Keith scored for Chicago, which hadn’t lost since Jan. 17.

Patrick Kane had an assist for the 14th straight game, tying Stan Mikita for the longest assist streak in the history of the Original Six franchise.

DeBrincat scored about four minutes into the game. But Krejci tied it with about five minutes left in the period and Heinen gave Boston the lead less than a minute later. Marchand made it 3-1 with 61 seconds left in the first. DeBrusk gave Boston a 4-1 lead late in the second.

NOTES: Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak will miss at least two weeks recovering from surgery on a tendon in his left thumb.

General Manager Don Sweeney said Pastrnak was injured when he fell Sunday night after attending a team sponsorship dinner. According to Sweeney, the doctor will re-evaluate the injury and the timetable in two weeks, but Pastrnak is expected to return this season.

Pastrnak, 22, is tied for ninth in the NHL with 66 points and is seventh with 31 goals.

