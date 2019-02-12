Bill Cosby hasn’t seen his wife since September but calls her three times a day — and considers prison an “amazing experience,” his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told the New York Daily News.

“He said it’s an amazing experience. It’s helping him to be more creative, and when he gets out, he plans to write about it,” Wyatt said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Wyatt described Cosby’s survival strategies behind bars after first speaking to NBC affiliate WCAU-TV in Philadelphia.

He said Cosby’s wife, Camille, has not visited her husband at the maximum-security SCI Phoenix facility outside Philadelphia – by Cosby’s choice. He said his boss “prefers” the daily phone conversations.

Since the conversations are recorded, the couple doesn’t talk about issues related to Cosby’s legal case, Wyatt said.

He said the couple celebrated their 55-year wedding anniversary a couple of weeks ago and still have a “solid” relationship.

“It has nothing to do with pride,” or a possible rift, he said of the lack of face-to-face visits.

“He doesn’t want people to try to exploit (Camille) and his daughters if they visit. He doesn’t want the situation to be turned into a circus,” Wyatt said.

Cosby, 81, was convicted last April on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was sentenced in September to three to 10 years in state prison.

A jury found Cosby guilty of giving former Temple University staffer Andrea Constand a mystery medication and sexually assaulting at his suburban Pennsylvania mansion in 2004.

Cosby was moved to general population at the state prison on Jan. 28. after spending his first few months in “administrative segregation.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: