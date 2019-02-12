When I decided to stop smoking, after 30 years of addiction, I used the force of a mantra told to me by an uncle of mine: “If you never start, you never have to stop.”

When confronted with the temptation to smoke, I would repeat this mantra to myself to overcome the urge to smoke and avoid re-addiction.

When you are striving to end an addiction, it is ultimately up to you. This mantra may be of help, by the way of self-talk, to those in their struggle to heal.

Tom Dunn

Wells

