On behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine, and federal law enforcement in Maine, I want to thank the people of Maine for the support that you showed us during the recent government shutdown.
The shutdown was not a happy experience for any of us. For some, who do not have as many resources and live paycheck to paycheck, it was extremely challenging, to say the least.
All of us were heartened by the outpouring of support we received. Financial institutions offered short-term, low-interest loans. Utilities and phone companies offered to be flexible about the payment of bills. Restaurants offered discounted meals. The Rotary Club and Italian Heritage Center offered a free pasta dinner. Individual citizens offered to assist however they could.
We were extremely moved by your generosity and gratified to work for such a thoughtful community.
Halsey B. Frank
U.S. attorney for the District of Maine Portland
