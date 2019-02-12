SKOWHEGAN — A veteran corrections officer at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison is free on bail this week after his arrest Friday on a charge of unlawful sexual contact against a child under 12.

Phillip Nelson Campbell, 65, of Harmony faces a possible 10-year prison sentence if convicted of the Class B felony.

The complaint and affidavit on the charge were impounded for 60 days by a judge on Friday. The contact allegedly took place in Harmony between March 31, 2016, and March 31, 2018, when the child identified as the victim was 9, 10 and 11 years old.

Campbell was arrested at his home by Maine State Police Detective Hugh Landry of the Major Crimes Unit, according to court records.

Campbell was released on $50,000 property bond Monday, with conditions that he not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not be within 1,000 feet of a school, park or playground. His bail may be reviewed once he is assigned an attorney.

He was advised of his rights but has not entered a plea, according to court documents.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Tuesday that Campbell has been a county employee for more than 16 years.

Campbell is employed as a corrections officer and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, Lancaster said.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Rose Seekins sought the impoundment of the affidavit, and it remains under seal by court order until about April 8.

Campbell is the second Somerset County corrections officer to be arrested in recent months.

Jeremy A.E. Carr, 33, of Skowhegan, a corrections officer for about four months, was arrested in October on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence assault for allegedly putting his then-girlfriend in a chokehold after she reportedly caught him in bed with another woman.

Carr is free on bail after his arrest and initial court appearance in October and has pleaded not guilty. His case has been continued until May.

He no longer is employed by the jail, Lancaster said.

Campbell is scheduled for a court appearance April 17. A trial has been scheduled tentatively for Aug. 5.

