NEW YORK — The NBA says Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson did not break any league tampering rules when he spoke about Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons earlier this week.

The NBA’s relatively quick-moving investigation was initiated after it was revealed that Simmons wanted to meet with Johnson to talk about the art of being an elite point guard. Johnson complimented Simmons publicly on Sunday.

“I love his game. I love his vision,” Johnson said.

But since that was in response to a media inquiry, the NBA says Johnson was permitted to make such comments.

“We have concluded that Magic Johnson’s statements regarding Ben Simmons do not constitute a tampering violation,” the league said. “The Philadelphia 76ers initiated the contact with the Los Angeles Lakers by requesting a meeting between Johnson and Simmons. Both organizations ultimately concluded that such a meeting did not make sense at this time but in that context, Johnson’s response to a media inquiry regarding Simmons does not run afoul of league rules.”

The Lakers have been fined for tampering violations twice since 2017, those violations costing the team a combined $550,000.

THUNDER: Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double on Monday night, as Oklahoma City beat Portland 120-111.

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Westbrook already was the only person to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons, and he set the single-season record for triple-doubles with 42 in 2016-17.

He downplayed this record while still showing respect for Chamberlain.

“I just go play the game the right way,” he said. “It’s what I do. Go out and compete every night and leave it on the floor, and whatever happens, happens. I’m very, very blessed to be able to go out and play, and I don’t take it for granted.”

ROCKETS: James Harden stepped back and sank a 3-pointer over Dorian Finney-Smith with a with 52.9 seconds remaining in a 120-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday to finish with 31 points for his 30th straight 30-point game.

He’s now just one game from tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak of 30-point games in NBA history. Chamberlain also holds the top 30-point game streak with 65 in a row.

Harden denied that he was concerned about getting 30 points.

“I was worried about winning,” Harden said. “They were making their shots. They were coming back, cut the lead to I think 10 or nine points … so I just wanted to get the proper shots … I was just trying to make the right play.”

