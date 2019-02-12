BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel set up two goals in leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-1 win over Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Jason Pominville scored the go-ahead goal 6:49 into the second period by crashing the net and redirecting Eichel’s backhand centering pass from the left wing. Jeff Skinner also scored off a faceoff draw won by Eichel, and Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots to improve to 3-0-1 in his past four starts.

Ullmark preserved the win by making two significant saves in the third.

STARS 3, PANTHERS 0: Anton Khudobin recorded his second shutout of the season and Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist as Dallas won at Sunrise, Florida.

BLUE JACKETS 3, CAPITALS 0: Sergei Bobrovsky made 13 of his 20 saves in the third period to lift Columbus at home.

Anthony Duclair, Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their fourth straight and remained in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind Washington.

LIGHTNING 6, FLAMES 3: NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, Brayden Point added a goal and two assists, and Tampa Bay won at home.

NOTES

PENGUINS: Center Evgeni Malkin has been suspended one game for high-sticking Philadelphia’s Michael Raffl late in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

• Defenseman Olli Maatta is dealing with an upper-body injury and is out indefinitely. He was placed on the injured list.

FLYERS: The Flyers loaned goaltender Brian Elliott to Lehigh Valley of the AHL to begin a conditioning stint.

