SKIING

Switzerland has now won gold in all 11 events in the history of the Alpine skiing world championships.

The Swiss completed their medal collection by narrowly beating rival Austria to win the team event Tuesday at Are, Sweden.

Ramon Zenhausern edged Marco Schwarz in the final run as the Swiss followed up their Olympic title from last year’s PyeongChang Games.

Wendy Holdener, who won the combined on Friday, gave Switzerland its first point.

The final finished 2-2 after the four parallel slalom races, with Switzerland winning thanks to a lower overall time.

Austria is the only other nation with world titles in the five men’s races, five women’s races and the team event.

Also on the winning team were Aline Danioth, Andrea Ellenberger, Sandro Simonet and Daniel Yule.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain handed Manchester United a reality check under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning 2-0 in the last-16 at Manchester, England, to inflict the interim manager’s first loss.

Angel Di Maria was the architect of both goals.

• Teenage midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo scored both goals to give Roma a 2-1 win at home against Porto in the first leg of the round of 16.

MLS: The New York Red Bulls signed Danish forward Mathias Jorgensen to a multiyear contract.

U.S. WOMEN: Lindsay Horan was left off the roster for the SheBelieves Cup tournament because of a quadriceps injury. The United States opens with Japan on Feb. 27 in Chester, Pennsylvania, plays England on March 2 at Nashville, Tennessee, and closes group play three days later against Brazil in Tampa, Florida.

OBIT: Gordon Banks, the World Cup-winning England goalkeeper who was also known for blocking a header from Pele in 1970 that many consider to be the greatest save in soccer history, has died. He was 81.

No cause of death was given.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Mississippi’s football program will vacate 33 wins over six separate seasons as part of its punishment in a recently resolved NCAA infractions case against the school.

The school vacated wins in 2010 (four wins), 2011, (two wins), 2012 (seven wins), 2013 (seven wins), 2014 (eight wins) and 2016 (five wins) according to documents on the school’s website. The 2010 and 2011 wins were under Coach Houston Nutt. All the other vacated wins were under Coach Hugh Freeze.

The vacated wins include the 2013 Compass Bowl win over Pitt and one of the most iconic wins in school history when the Rebels upset Alabama at home 23-17 in 2014.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners acquired Josh Couturier from the Wheeling Nailers for future considerations. Couturier, in 23 games with the Nailers, has one goal and one assist, with 12 penalty minutes.

Share

< Previous

Next >