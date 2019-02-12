What would a Presidents Cup be without Fred Couples involved? Go back to 2007 to find the last time Couples was not part of the matches.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods appointed the 59-year-old Couples to be an assistant at Royal Melbourne in December. Couples remains one of the most popular figures in golf with players and fans.

He was Presidents Cup captain in 2009, 2011 and 2013, and an assistant the last two times.

Woods also selected Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson, and he plans to announce one more before the Presidents Cup on Dec. 12-15.

Stricker was Presidents Cup captain in 2017 and is expected to be appointed Ryder Cup captain for next year.

“Freddie and I go way back in the Presidents Cup,” Woods said. “And we’re basically coming full circle at Royal Melbourne. He and I teamed up in one our matches in ’98, I was a captain’s pick in ’11 and now we get to return as two leaders of this team.

“We’re going to have some fun, but we’re there to win.”

