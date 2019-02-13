BOSTON — The timing couldn’t be more intriguing.

David Pastrnak’s surgically repaired left thumb, which GM Don Sweeney said was damaged in a fall on Sunday night after he attended a sponsorship dinner with teammates, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Also approaching, within the next two weeks: The NHL’s Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Sweeney said Pastrnak’s injury, which is almost certain to sideline him for more than two weeks, won’t alter his thinking at the deadline.

“It doesn’t change my approach at all,” said Sweeney. “I’ve been having calls for at least a month now, if not longer. … We’ve been looking to do something.”

Pastrnak, the Bruins’ leader in goals (31) and points (66), had recently been moved off a line with Brad Marchand (69 points) and Patrice Bergeron (53) to one centered by David Krejci (46). It was hoped the move would balance the Bruins’ scoring – perhaps even enough that the Bruins might not feel the need to trade for a player to fill out their top two lines, as they did when they acquired Rick Nash from the Rangers a year ago. At the same time, the Bruins – primarily because of the lack of a consistent center – have been unable to build a productive third line all year.

Sweeney, who has said he’s trying to add a forward by the deadline, said Pastrnak’s injury doesn’t make adding a Top 6 forward more essential, nor a third-liner any less important.

“I don’t think there’s an overall preference,” Sweeney said. “I’ve got to try to acquire a player who can impact our lineup, and let (Coach Bruce Cassidy) figure out where he plays him.”

Sweeney, who leaves open the possibility that he might not find what he considers an appropriate deal, still expects the Bruins’ lineup to get a boost after the deadline.

“We were already looking, making calls, to see whether or not we could add to the group in the right situation,” Sweeney said, “(but) I can look at it two ways: We’re going to get a healthy player (Pastrnak) back at some point in time.”

While Pastrnak’s even-strength assignment was in flux, he had stayed with Bergeron and Marchand on the Bruins’ top power play, where he was one of the league’s most dangerous players.

Share

< Previous

Next >