A man died in a house fire in Dedham on Wednesday morning after he re-entered the burning home to look for his dog, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It is the second time this month that a homeowner has been killed re-entering a burning house to look for lost pets. On Feb. 4, an Orland man died after he went back into his burning home to look for his dog.

The man who died Wednesday has not been identified. Investigators said the man and his wife escaped the house at mid-morning after smoke detectors went off.

The man then re-entered the burning house to look for his dog. His body was later found near a door. It is not clear if the dog survived.

The log cabin house on Privet Road was gutted by the fire and a team of four fire marshal investigators were at the house to try to determine how the fire started.

