The Feb. 7 Portland Press Herald front page looked familiar. Too often, I see an article about Central Maine Power’s mistreatment of its ratepayers (“State regulators threaten to fine CMP over issues”) next to an article about their parent company’s desire to build new transmission lines in Maine (“Parties sweeten the deal for CMP line”).

I can’t believe we are even considering letting them expand. The Public Utilities Commissions should tell CMP, “Suck less. Then we’ll talk.”

Chris Brown

Portland

