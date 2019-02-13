Imagine trying to read the newspaper if you are blind or visually impaired. Of course, most are available electronically now, but if you have a recently acquired vision loss from an eye disease or injury, you may still be learning how to use the assistive technology needed to make it accessible.

L.D. 382 is legislation scheduled to be presented to the state Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee in the Cross Building at the State House.

It would fund the National Federation of the Blind Newsline program through the Maine State Library. The federation’s Newsline provides access to newspapers using the telephone – no smartphone required! Newsline users will also be able to access their newspaper through other electronic devices.

To support accessible newspapers for all Mainers, call Jayne Deneen, clerk of that committee, at 207-287-3125 or email [email protected]. Thank you.

Steven Kelley

Kennebunk

