The U.S. Supreme Court last week voted on a Louisiana law that would have restricted abortion providers, similar to the one struck down less than two years ago.

The question for the court was whether the state statute should immediately go into effect, as the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had oddly ruled, although it is clearly unconstitutional. If not, the court would rule on the merits later. The lower court, encouraged, no doubt by the two new additions to the Supreme Court, was pushing for legal change.

Four of the most conservative members of the high court voted to permit the state law to go into effect, even though it would have drastically restricted abortion providers and, of course, abortions in Louisiana. Just as troubling to lawyers, it would have permitted a law to go into effect that had just previously been declared unconstitutional.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, brought to the court with the strong support of Sen. Susan Collins, filed a dissent: That is, he argued that the state law should go into effect.

It did not take him long to indicate his view on Roe v. Wade. Again, was Collins played, or are we the ones who are getting played by our pretend “moderate” senator?

James Atleson

Cape Elizabeth

Share

< Previous

Next >