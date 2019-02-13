Sales fell at Maine’s medical marijuana dispensaries for the second time in two years, a reflection of increased and sometimes unfair competition, say the state’s dispensary owners.

In 2018, the state’s eight licensed dispensaries saw overall sales drop to $23.5 million, down 4.1 percent from 2017 sales and 12.8 percent from 2016, when dispensary sales peaked at $26.6 million, according to new state tax data.

Dispensary owners say increased competition stems from some patients learning to grow their own medicine, while others are browsing the marketplace, shopping at one of Maine’s many caregiver stores or illegal delivery services. New regulations for medical and adult-use marijuana under consideration by the state will likely impose controls on the non-dispensary providers of cannabis products and help level the playing field.

Until then, the unregulated competition is forcing dispensaries to cut prices, which drives annual sales down even more.

“The market is still capped to only those that have a certificate and now the number of ‘stores’ people can shop in has increased greatly,” said CEO Sage Peterson of Canuvo of Biddeford, who said her company’s sales have been flat for the last two years.

Wellness Connection, which runs four Maine dispensaries, has seen dramatic market change. “We’ve seen many more people grow for themselves,” said CEO Patricia Rosi. “While we do appreciate Augusta’s thorough effort to implement the adult-use program, the delay has created unregulated and illegal competition for Maine’s highly regulated dispensaries.”

Voters approved the legalization of adult-use marijuana in a 2016 referendum, but Maine is struggling to rollout legal sales, enduring legislative rewrites, gubernatorial vetoes and contested contracts. Insiders predict adult-use sales are still a year out.

Some medical marijuana consumers left the market with plans to migrate to adult-use stores. The delay has prompted some to return, but others have turned to illegal delivery services until adult-use sales begin. Others are shopping at one of a growing number of caregiver shops.

TOTAL SALES AND GUESSWORK

Maine doesn’t track caregiver sales taxes like it does with dispensaries, so it’s impossible to gauge the size of that market. The 2,900-member network is spread out among different tax categories, ranging from farmers to pharmacists, making it difficult to track as a group.

Catherine Lewis, the head of the Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine, can’t put an exact dollar value on the caregiver market, but based on what her members say, she thinks it is still growing. She believes total caregiver sales now top total dispensary sales.

If true, that would mean Maine’s medical market is holding steady at about $50 million.

National cannabis market analysts believe that estimate is too small, and put Maine’s total medical cannabis sales in 2018 closer to $65 million. BDS Analytics of Colorado comes up with its estimate using real-time sales data from other states and patient counts.

No other medical market in the U.S. has dipped before adult-use sales began, said senior analyst Michael Arrington. But once adult-use sales do begin, all other medical markets have shrunk, he said.

Using that estimate, BDS believes the Maine medical market is growing, up 14 percent from $57 million in 2017, not holding steady, which would mean that the non-dispensary share of the medical market in Maine is really booming.

Without caregiver sales tax data or a solid patient count – Maine doesn’t have a patient registry, so it only tracks how many patient certificates it prints, including duplicates – it can be hard to draw solid conclusions about market performance.

But that growth in the overall caregiver market – whether it be Lewis’ modest estimate or BDS’s explosive one – doesn’t mean caregivers are sharing equally in the bounty. Home-based operations are facing increased competition from caregiver shops.

Even Lewis, who has a shop in Winthrop and is opening one in Hallowell, said her sales have dipped. Fewer people are walking through the door and when they do, they are paying prices that Lewis has lowered to stay competitive with other caregiver stores.

The state won’t release its annual medical marijuana report until April, so there’s no way to know for sure, but Lewis predicts the number of caregivers went down in 2018. A growing number of those who remain, however, opened shops and served more people

‘EBB AND FLOW’

Some areas of Maine have probably reached a saturation point, with the amount of medical marijuana available for sale sometimes exceeding the demand, but patients in rural areas still lack access to cannabis medicine, Lewis said.

“Overall, the state can still support a lot more,” Lewis said. “The market’s goal now should be reaching out into rural Maine. People forget how much of Maine is very small town, very country. Those people have a right to natural medicine, too.”

Lewis believes the medical market will survive the upcoming rollout of adult-use sales, which is not expected to occur until late 2019 or early 2020. Patients will seek out medical specialty products, wellness counseling and tax breaks only available with a medical card.

She has recently started getting customers under the new medical marijuana law that allows a doctor to certify a patient for marijuana use for any medical benefit, not just those diagnosed with a list of pre-approved conditions. She hopes that customer base will grow.

“Until this all shakes out, I expect to see a lot of ebb and flow,” Lewis said.

Peterson agrees with Lewis. Like Maine’s other dispensaries, Canuvo is waiting for the state to complete its rollout of adult-use sales, which the dispensaries are in a good position to capitalize on as already established businesses with a built-in brand and client base.

But Canuvo, Wellness and the other dispensaries are also eager for Maine to roll out the testing and seed-to-sale tracking rules brought on by the launch of adult-use sales. The state is likely to apply these to medical businesses, too – including caregivers.

The dispensaries have already been playing by many of these rules – the state and their investors usually demanded it of them – and paying for them, while their caregiver or black market competitors didn’t, putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

Canuvo has had to drop its prices and run frequent sales to stay competitive with rivals that don’t face the same regulatory burdens that a dispensary does, Peterson said. In addition, she worries about the unregulated nature of her competitors’ untested products.

“The real threat is public safety,” Peterson said. “This industry needs to be regulated. It would be unfortunate to lose the companies who are doing it correctly because we can’t compete with the thriving gray and black markets.”

CUSTOMER LOYALTY

At Remedy Compassion Center, an Auburn dispensary, sales fell during the first three quarters of 2018, but picked up at the end of the year after institution of a customer loyalty program, said manager Scott Reed.

Fourth quarter year-over-year sales showed “single digit growth,” he said. That has grown into “double-digit growth” in year-over-year sales so far in the first quarter of 2019, something that he considers a homecoming of sorts for Remedy’s longtime customers.

“It was pretty slow for awhile, but now we’re literally high-fiving ourselves,” Reed said. “We had patients who wanted the freedom to shop around. They went out and explored the caregiver storefronts, the gifting services, but then they came home.”

The dispensary trade group – Maine Association of Dispensary Operators Association – thinks Maine’s dispensaries, many of whom have plans to dive into adult-use, have a bright future, said President Tim Smale, who is also Remedy’s co-founder.

“I believe the outlook for the future is only better as Maine moves toward a regulated cannabis marketplace, and adults enjoy the same cannabis privileges as medical cannabis patients,” Smale said.

Penelope Overton can be contacted at 791-6364 or [email protected]

