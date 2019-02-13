PHOENIX — Michelle Obama received a reality check from her mom after her appearance at the Grammys.
The former first lady took to Instagram Wednesday to share a text exchange with mom Marian Robinson. Obama opened Sunday’s awards show with Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Robinson wrote: “I guess you were a hit at the Grammys.” Her daughter asked mom if she had watched. Mom replied she saw it and then asked if her daughter had met “any of the real stars.”
Obama wrote, “And I AM A real star … by the way …”
Her mother replied, “Yeah.”
