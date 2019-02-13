AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills is showing new support for the145-mile transmission line proposed by Central Maine Power.

Mills questioned the project during her campaign for election, saying the proposal had to offer concrete and long-term benefits to Maine residents.

She told Maine Public on Tuesday that she is pleased with what the companies involved are offering for rate subsidies and funding for new energy technology such as electric vehicles.

CMP’s planned New England Clean Energy Connect project would bring power from Quebec to southern New England.

Mills says she wants to see a finalized package before passing judgment.

CMP needs approval from the state Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities before it can move forward with construction.

