LEWISTON – Police shut down a section of Green Street on Wednesday night after reports of gunfire in the area.

Police went to the corner of Green Street and East Avenue at about 6:50 p.m. after several people reported hearing shots fired.

“It was like, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said one woman who works in the area.

There were no immediate reports that anyone had been hurt, although it was believed at least one car had been struck by gunfire.

Police were gathering evidence in the street in front of a pair of apartment houses as their investigation got underway. Investigators strung crime scene tape to block off a section of Green Street, which runs between East and Sylvan avenues.

The commotion slowed traffic along East Avenue, which was limited to two lanes as a half dozen police cruisers parked in the street near the salon Hair 2000.

Several people remained inside the salon, getting haircuts, even as crime scene tape was being hung just outside the door.

No further information was available.

This story will be updated.

