Firefighters rescued a man from the Casco Bay on Tuesday night amid the driving snow storm after he fell into the water while trying to board a fishing vessel near Becky’s Diner.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the pier around 11 p.m., and when they arrived, the man was swept under the pier by the current, with no direct access to him from the top of the pier, the Portland Fire Department said in a statement.

Two firefighters donned cold-water suits and swam to find the man, who was pulled from the surf with the assistance of fire fighters using ladders.

Portland Fire Captain John Brennan estimated that the man was in the 38-degree water for between 10 and 15 minutes.

“When they removed him, his core temperature was getting pretty low so he needed to be transported (to the hospital),” Brennan said. “He was conscious the whole time but again, time is obviously of the essence at that point.”

The man was transported to the hospital and treated for cold water exposure. One other person who attempted to help the man was evaluated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Share

< Previous

Next >