NEW YORK — A New York Times report says seven women have claimed singer-songwriter Ryan Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, and he sometimes became emotional and verbally abusive.

In the story published Wednesday, a 20-year-old female musician said Adams, 44, had inappropriate conversations with her while she was 15 and 16. Identified by her middle name, Ava, she said that Adams exposed himself during a video call.

Singer Ryan Adams' offers of career help turned sexual, seven women say. Dan Hallman/Invision/AP

Adams’ ex-wife, actress and singer Mandy Moore, said Adams was psychologically abusive toward her throughout their marriage. Their divorce was official in 2016.

The Times said the accounts have been corroborated by family members or friends who were present at the time. Managers for Adams didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment from The Associated Press but his lawyer denied the claims to the Times.

Adams released his debut album in 2000 and has earned seven Grammy nominations. He famously covered Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning “1989” album in 2015, a year after its release. He has also worked as a producer behind the scenes for acts like Willie Nelson and Jenny Lewis.

Share