WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Maine had five players score in double figures Wednesday night, but lost its third straight men’s basketball game, 81-73 to Hartford.

Maine (5-21, 3-8 America East) trailed by five at halftime but opened the second half with a 7-2 run to pull even with the Hawks (13-12, 6-4) at 43-43.

But Hartford then pulled away for the win.

Travis Weatherington scored 22 points for Hartford.

Andrew Fleming and Dennis Ashley each had 16 points for Maine, which also got 10 points from Sergio El Darwich, Vincent Eze and Isaiah White.

PLYMOUTH STATE 102, SOUTHERN MAINE 86: Jaylen LeRoy and Dante Rivera each had 23 points to lead four reserves in double figures for the Panthers (13-12, 7-9) as they topped the Huskies (6-18, 3-12) at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Bryton Early added 15 points for Plymouth State.

Jayvon Pitts-Young scored 30 points for Southern Maine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 93, WENTWORTH 80: The Nor’easters (7-18, 5-11 Commonwealth Coast) opened the second half on a 15-8 run, all on 3-pointers, to take control as they defeated the Leopards (8-16, 5-10) at Boston.

Alex Kravchuk led UNE with 20 points.

Stephen Azums had 27 points and 13 rebounds for Wentworth.

(1) TENNESSEE 85, SOUTH CAROLINA 73: Admiral Schofield had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Volunteers (23-1, 11-0 SEC) beat the visiting Gamecocks (12-12, 7-4) for their school-record 19th consecutive victory.

Tennessee owns the longest active winning streak of any Division I team and is 11-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in school history.

(13) VILLANOVA 85, PROVIDENCE 67: Eric Paschall scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the host Wildcats (20-5, 11-1 Big East) rebounded from their first conference loss by running away from the Friars (14-11, 4-8).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 81, WENTWORTH 59: The Nor’easters (15-11, 13-4 Commonwealth Coast) opened with a 15-6 run, capped by eight straight points from Abby Cavallaro, as they rolled past the Leopards (3-20, 1-13) at Boston.

Sadie Nelson scored 23 points for UNE, Jocelyn Chaput had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Cavallaro finished with 11 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE 91, PLYMOUTH STATE 66: Kristina Blais scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Huskies (14-10, 10-5 Little East) as they used a 28-14 run to pull away from the Panthers (14-10, 4-12) at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Alexa Srolovitz also had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, for Southern Maine. Jackie Luckhardt chipped in with 13 points and Kimberly Howrigan had 10.

Jess Conant led Plymouth State with 24 points.

(6) NOTRE DAME 97, BOSTON COLLEGE 47: Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points to move into second place on Notre Dame’s all-time scoring list, and the Fighting Irish (23-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) coasted to a win over the Eagles (14-11, 3-9) at Boston.

Share

< Previous

Next >