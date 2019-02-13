INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo started fast and finished strong, picking up a triple-double to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally late for a 106-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Bucks back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. NBA-leading Milwaukee has won eight of nine overall and seven straight on the road – its longest road winning streak since 1984-85.

76ERS 126, KNICKS 111: Joel Embiid had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and visiting Philadelphia handed New York its 18th straight loss.

• Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 by the NBA for public criticism of referees that included profanity after Philadelphia’s 112-109 home loss to Boston on Tuesday.

RAPTORS 129, WIZARDS 120: Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby added a career-best 22 points, and Toronto beat visiting Washington for its sixth straight win.

Toronto won without All-Star Kawhi Leonard (sore knee).

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Kevin Love sat out Wednesday night’s game against Brooklyn, but plans to increase his playing time following the All-Star break as he returns from foot surgery.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Portland signed veteran center Enes Kanter, who was waived by the New York Knicks last week.

Kanter averaged 14 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks in his eighth NBA season.

GRIZZLIES: Memphis signed forward Bruno Caboclo to a multi-year contract.

Caboclo was on a 10-day contract after starting the season with the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

