HOCKEY

Brycen Martin scored at 2:57 of overtime Wednesday night to give the Maine Mariners a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Worcester Railers before a crowd 1,352 at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Mariners trailed 4-1 with about 121/2 minutes left in the game, but goals from Josh Couturier, Wade Murphy and Derek Pratt tied the game. Pratt tied it with two minutes remaining as the Mariners won their second straight.

Jason Salvaggio also scored for the Mariners, who start a five-game trip Friday night at Norfolk, Virginia.

Connor LaCouvee made 43 saves for Maine.

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAGUE: Archie Goodwin scored 27 points and had the winning three-point play in the closing seconds of overtime to lift the Maine Red Claws to a 130-128 win over the Erie Bayhawks at Erie, Pennsylvania.

Erie was led by Alex Poythress with 41 points.

Goodwin converted the winning layup and free throw for Maine with 1.9 seconds left.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Caroline Gepfert, Kimi Hurer and Rylie McIntyre scored to lead North Yarmouth Academy to a 3-2 win over the Pingree School at Yarmouth.

McIntyre scored the deciding goal 8:10 into the second period.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Son Heung-min sparked Tottenham’s second-half overwhelming of Borussia Dortmund, setting the London club on its way to a 3-0 victory in the last-16 first leg at London.

• Substitute Marco Asensio scored a late winner as defending champion Real Madrid beat Ajax 2-1 in the first leg of their round-of-16 match at Amsterdam.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sergio Garcia apologized in a statement and in person to the players in his group when he damaged five greens at the Saudi International. He apologized in a social media post and in an interview at his locker at Riviera.

“I’m sure I’m going to hear it throughout the year,” Garcia told The Associated Press in his first interview since he was disqualified Feb. 2 for the damage he did to five greens out of frustration early in the third round.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: The Hartford Yard Goats have eliminated peanuts and peanut products, including Cracker Jack, from Dunkin’ Donuts Park, with the hope that fans allergic to the nuts would be able to attend ballgames.

To critics upset that the two concession’s in baseball’s anthem are being removed, team president Tim Restall says neither of the writers of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” had attended a baseball game before penning the song.

