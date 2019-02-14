The University of Maine system has selected the associate dean of its law school to serve as interim dean.

Dmitry Bam, the University of Maine School of Law’s associate dean, will begin his new position on July 1, the same day that current Dean Danielle Conway assumes her new position at Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law, according to a news release from USM.

Dmitry Bam

“Dmitry possesses an in-depth knowledge and deep understanding of Maine Law’s programs, students and faculty, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity for our state’s only law school,” said USM President Glenn Cummings.

Bam has served on the Maine Law faculty since 2011, and received tenure in 2017. He graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University and earned a law degree with distinction from Stanford Law School.

A national search will begin this summer to select a permanent dean of Maine Law.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: