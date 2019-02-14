NORTH BERWICK — Fifth-seeded Bonny Eagle High pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back, defeating fourth-seeded Noble 56-35 in a Class AA South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Thursday night.
Samantha Averill paced the Scots with 22 points. Lexi Morrill led Noble with 12.
The Scots (13-6) will play top-seeded South Portland at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cross Insurance Arena. Noble finished 10-9.
Leading by just two after one quarter, the Scots held the Knights to four points in the second and opened a 29-17 lead.
This story will be updated.
-
Sports
Skiing state championships: Cheverus athlete continues perfect record
-
Sports
Thursday's major league notebook: It's time for an encore for Mookie
-
Local & State
Sen. Collins leads delegation in criticizing Trump's plan to declare national emergency
-
Nation & World
U.S., China open long-anticipated talks on trade
-
Cops & Courts
Cushing fishing boat captain gets 4 years for causing deaths of 2 crewmen