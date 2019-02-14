NORTH BERWICK — Fifth-seeded Bonny Eagle High pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back, defeating fourth-seeded Noble 56-35 in a Class AA South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Thursday night.

Samantha Averill paced the Scots with 22 points. Lexi Morrill led Noble with 12.

The Scots (13-6) will play top-seeded South Portland at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cross Insurance Arena. Noble finished 10-9.

Leading by just two after one quarter, the Scots held the Knights to four points in the second and opened a 29-17 lead.

This story will be updated.

