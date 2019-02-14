LEWISTON — Sarah Noyes scored 2:53 into overtime to give top-seeded Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Scarborough in the girls’ hockey South championship game Thursday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Cheverus (17-2-1) trailed 2-0 after two periods, but the Stags scored the final three goals to advance to the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Colisee, against Lewiston or St. Dominic.

Abby Lamontagne of Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach takes a shot while defended by Scarborough's Maya Sellinger, left, during the girls' hockey South final Thursday night in Lewiston. Cheverus won in overtime, 3-2. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn

The second-seeded Red Storm finished 14-5-1.

Scarborough, which failed to score in two closes losses to the Stags this season, took a 1-0 lead at 5:34 of the second period on Calynn Gendreau’s rebound.

The Red Storm made it 2-0 at 11:25 on Ashlyn Libby’s deflection during a power play.

Cheverus began the third period with 71 seconds left on a power play. The Stags needed only 23 seconds as Abby Lamontagne scored from close range.

Scarborough was soon back in the penalty box, and Zoe Mazur’s slap shot at 1:57 tied the game.

Cheverus was whistled for a five-minute hitting-from-behind major with 1:58 left in regulation.

The penalty carried into overtime. But Lamontagne drew a penalty at 2:24, making it 4-on-4.

The Stags pressured. Scarborough tried to clear the puck, but Noyes intercepted in the right circle and fired in the winning shot.

Cheverus played both Lewiston and St. Dominic twice this season, losing two games to Lewiston and going 1-0-1 against the Saints.

The Stags are in the title game for the third time. Cheverus won the championship in 2010 and lost to Greely last year.

This story will be updated.

