Finally, after 75 elected governors, we have a woman as chief executive of the state of Maine. Is that not shocking? What in the world took so long? Does that not tell us so much? Does that not underline where we are as a people in this world?
This sort of bias against women is enormous. It’s actually mind-boggling how little we have evolved since we lived in caves. How slow we creep progressively.
There has been a shift, and we can only hope that is a large, permanent shift.
