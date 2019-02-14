I was heartened to read the lead editorial in the Jan. 28 Press Herald, “Our View: Climate change calls for fast state action” (Page A4), until I came to the sentence “… there is little impact that Maine’s energy mix can have on global warming.”

Maine, and whatever Maine does, is indeed a tiny fraction of the world. But so is every other community of a million people. The world is made up of all of us, and to solve this problem, we all need to participate in the solution.

As the editorial states, our state government does need to focus on adaptation. But if all of us don’t do our part in reducing greenhouse gases, the world will continue to get hotter, until we are unable to live.

Allen Armstrong

Portland

