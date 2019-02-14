LONDON — When Meghan Markle became engaged to Prince Harry, Britain’s royal-obsessed press praised her as a fresh take on an old “firm” in need of a bit of dazzle.

Nine months after her wedding and now formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, the 37-year-old is pregnant – and finding that life in the royal fishbowl carries not just glamour but liabilities as well.

Nine months after wedding Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex is being buffeted by public rifts. Associated Press/Matt Dunham

Meghan is engaged in a painful, public rift with her father – played out in the nation’s tabloids, of course – and dealing with speculation that she is feuding with Prince William’s wife, Kate.

Her half-sister Samantha has been sniping at her in public, and the once-fawning press has criticized her for everything from being hard on her household staff to spending too much time cradling her “baby bump.”

“I should think she’s finding it pretty difficult,” said Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “It’s such a minefield, being a member of the royal family. Perhaps she should have eased herself into it a little more.”

Meghan has maintained her equilibrium in public, keeping up a hectic schedule even as the birth of her first child nears.

Share

< Previous

Next >