NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Julia Champagne and Hannah Marks each scored 15 points Thursday as eighth-ranked St. Joseph’s rallied for a 72-49 victory against Norwich in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.

The Monks (24-0, 11-0) trailed 22-14 after the first period, then went on a 58-27 run the rest of the way against the Cadets (8-15, 3-8),

Champagne and Marks combined for 15 points in the second quarter as St. Joseph’s took control with a 28-5 surge for a 42-27 halftime lead.

Jordan Jabar and Kelsi McNamara each added 11 points for the Monks.

(7) MARYLAND 89, NEBRASKA 63: Kaila Charles scored 22 points, Blair Watson added 17 and Maryland (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) used a big third quarter to roar past Nebraska (11-14, 6-8) at College Park, Maryland, for its eighth straight victory.

(11) SOUTH CAROLINA 65, GEORGIA 57: Destanni Henderson scored 14 points and South Carolina (18-6, 10-1 Southeastern) pulled away late from Georgia(14-10, 5-6) at Columbia, South Carolina.

(14) IOWA 88, ILLINOIS 66: Megan Gustafson had 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead Iowa (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) over Illinois (10-15, 2-12) at Iowa City, Iowa.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 88, REGIS 87: Jack Casale scored 31 points as the Monks (17-7, 7-4 Great Northeast Athletic) erased a three-point deficit at the half and edged the Pride (9-15, 4-6) at Weston, Massachusetts.

Darian Berry added 16 points and Tatsuaki Sakai had 15 for the Monks. Ademola Afonja led Regis with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dimitri Rosa had 15 points.

(9) HOUSTON 71, CONNECTICUT 63: DeJon Jarreau had 18 points and seven assists to help Houston (24-1, 11-1 American Athletic) beat UConn (13-12, 4-8) at Hartford, Connecticut.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON COLLEGE 2, MAINE 1: Lindsay Agnew scored after 19 seconds and Kelly Browne added the winner with 7:35 left as the Eagles (22-10, 18-7 Women’s Hockey East) edged the Black Bears (14-14-1, 7-14-4) at Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Teresa Vanisova scored seven minutes into the first period. Carly Jackson made 29 saves for Maine.

