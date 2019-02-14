LEWISTON — Sara Robert’s unassisted goal with 10:10 remaining broke a 3-3 tie, and unbeaten Lewiston advanced to the girls’ hockey state championship game with a 5-3 win over St. Dom’s in the North final Thursday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Robert finished with two goals and an assist, and Gemma Landry, Brie Dube and Leah Landry also scored for the top-ranked Blue Devils (20-0), who will face Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Colisee.

St. Dom’s (14-5-2), the No. 3 seed, had a 3-2 lead in the second period after two goals by Avery Lutrzykowski and one by Bugsy Hammerton. Dube tied it midway through the second.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 56, SANFORD 37: Mackenzie Holmes recorded 31 points and 25 rebounds – including her 1,000th career rebound – as the third-seeded Rams (13-6) downed the No. 6 Spartans (8-11) in a Class AA South quarterfinal in Gorham.

Holmes now has 1,721 points and 1,010 rebounds.

Gorham took control in the second and third quarters, outscoring Sanford 34-17 to build a 43-26 lead.

Adele Nadeau added 11 points for the Rams, who move on to play second-seeded Scarborough (17-2) at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Paige Cote scored 14 points for Sanford.

DEERING 41, WINDHAM 26: Delaney Haines scored 12 points and Mandy Mastropasqua added 10 as the seventh-seeded Rams (5-14) cruised past the second-seeded Eagles (10-9) in a Class AA North quarterfinal in Windham.

It’s the fourth win in the last five games for Deering, which was 1-13 after a 49-31 loss to Windham in late January. The Rams will play No. 3 Bangor at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Deering held Windham scoreless in the first quarter. The Rams led 6-0 after eight minutes and 20-5 at halftime.

Tara Flanders scored seven points for Windham.

BANGOR 50, CHEVERUS 38: Libby Fleming scored 13 points and Rowan Andrews added 11 as the third-seeded Rams (12-7) defeated No. 6 Cheverus (5-14) in a Class AA North quarterfinal in Bangor.

Cheverus couldn’t recover after falling behind 23-11 in the first half. Meg Kelly led the Stags with 12 points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 57, LEAVITT 21: Kaylee Emery scored 18 points as the eighth-seeded Raiders (5-14) rolled past the No. 9 Hornets (5-14) in a Class B South prelim in Fryeburg.

Tina LeBlanc added 10 points for Fryeburg, which moves on to play No. 1 Greely (18-0) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Portland Expo.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 38, RICHMOND 32: Shani Plante scored 17 points and the seventh-seeded Seagulls (12-7) closed the game on a 10-2 run to get past the 10th-seeded Bobcats (8-11) in a Class C South prelim at Old Orchard Beach.

OOB took the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Plante.

The Seagulls play No. 2 Winthrop (16-2) in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BONNY EAGLE 49, MASSABESIC 34: Zach Maturo scored 14 points, and the No. 2 seeded Scots (16-3) used a 28-16 advantage in the second half to pull away from the seventh-seeded Mustangs (3-16) in a Class AA South quarterfinal at Standish.

The Mustangs were led by Trevor Beals with 16 points.

Bonny Eagle advanced to face No. 3 South Portland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

WELLS 60, LISBON 44: Tyler Bridge scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds as the No. 8 Warriors (9-10) defeated the ninth-seeded Greyhounds (10-9) in a Class B South prelim in Wells.

Wells, the two-time defending regional champion, advances to play top-seeded Mountain Valley (16-2) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Portland Expo.

Gavyn Leighton and Matt Sherburne each added 11 points for Wells, which led 44-26 at halftime.

DJ Douglass scored 22 points for Lisbon.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50, MADISON 29: Ryan Crockett scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half as the No. 7 Seagulls (9-10) downed the 10th-seeded Bulldogs (8-11) in a Class C South prelim at Old Orchard Beach.

OOB went on an 18-5 run in the second quarter to take a 26-11 lead. The Seagulls will play second-seeded Waynflete (14-2) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Monday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Thomas Dean finished with 10 points for Madison.

DIRIGO 59, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 47: Jeremy St. Germain scored 23 points and Alex Gorham added 12 for the ninth-seeded Cougars (8-11), who used a 30-14 advantage in the second and third quarters to pull away from the eighth-seeded Panthers (9-10) in a Class C South prelim at Yarmouth.

Mateo Lapointe helped with 10 points. Dirigo will play No. 1 Winthrop in the quarterfinals Monday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Te’Andre King scored 19 points for NYA. Chris Hamblett added 11.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 8, MARANACOOK 0: Jake MacDonald scored four goals and set up another, and Andy Moore added two goals and two assists as Greely (13-2) cruised past Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (1-13) at Family Ice Arena.

Jackson Williams and Peter Lattanzi also scored. Ryan Moore had three assists.

Will Hays made 48 saves in the loss.

