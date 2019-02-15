BRIDGTON – Cheverus senior Annesley Black capped her high school skiing career with a sixth straight Alpine title Friday by winning the Class A slalom championship on a day of quickly changing weather at Shawnee Peak.
In team competition, Falmouth withstood the disputed disqualification of its top skier to wrap up a third consecutive boys’ Alpine state title, and Edward Little of Auburn surged past Mt. Blue to claim the girls’ Alpine crown.
Under snowy morning and rainy afternoon conditions with occasional sleet thrown in, Black pulled away from a field of 94 skiers with a combined two-run time more than three seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, in 1 minute, 40.60 seconds.
Fryeburg Academy senior Abby Novia was second in 1:44.13.
For boys, Marshwood sophomore Sean Maguire added slalom to the giant slalom title he won Thursday, besting a field of 88. He was second to Falmouth sophomore A.J. Noyes after one run, but put forth the fastest second run to win by .65 in 1:30.96.
Noyes later was disqualified for swearing, a charge protested without success by Falmouth. Still, his absence simply made Falmouth’s margin of victory over runner-up Mt. Blue a little closer.
This story will be updated.
