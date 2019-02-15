A crash closed two lanes of the Maine Turnpike near Portland on Friday night.
Just before 8 p.m., all northbound traffic on Interstate 95 was being rerouted at exit 48 in Portland because the crash had closed both lanes near mile marker 50, according to a Twitter alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority. Northbound traffic was able to re-enter the turnpike at exit 52 in Falmouth.
No other information was immediately available Friday evening.
This story will be updated.
-
Nation & World
Trump says Japan's Abe nominated him for Nobel
-
Sports
Friday's NBA notebook: Anthony Davis has muscle bruise in left shoulder
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' basketball: Kennebunk races past Leavitt
-
Sports
Friday's major league notebook: Yanks, Severino agree to four-year deal
-
Boston Red Sox
Pedroia taking it slow as he returns to Red Sox