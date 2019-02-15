A crash closed two lanes of the Maine Turnpike near Portland on Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., all northbound traffic on Interstate 95 was being rerouted at exit 48 in Portland because the crash had closed both lanes near mile marker 50, according to a Twitter alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority. Northbound traffic was able to re-enter the turnpike at exit 52 in Falmouth.

This tanker rolled over on the Maine Turnpike at mile 50 in Portland on Friday night. Photo courtesy of News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ/Kyle Snyder

No other information was immediately available Friday evening.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: