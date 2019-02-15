FARMINGTON — A Wilton woman accused of setting a fire that destroyed her boyfriend’s house last summer pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal mischief Thursday in Franklin County Superior Court.

A felony arson charge against Angie E. Clark, 39, was dismissed and she pleaded guilty to the lesser felony and a misdemeanor reckless conduct. She also pleaded guilty to a separate misdemeanor charge of violating condition of release, according to court documents.

A conviction for criminal mischief is punishable by up to five years in prison; reckless conduct by up to 364 days in jail; and violation of condition up to six months.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

Clark and her boyfriend at the time, Robert Nadeau, 47, of Farmington had an argument Aug. 6, 2018, and he left the house to spend the night at a friend’s, according to state fire investigator Jeremy Damren’s affidavit filed with the court in August.

Damren interviewed Clark on Aug. 7, and Clark told him she started the fire and gave him a lighter that was used to start it. He took Clark to a Farmington hospital for an evaluation, the affidavit said. She was arrested after her release 10 days later.

