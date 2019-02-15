NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Brady Keeper scored with 57 seconds left in regulation Friday night as the University of Maine rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie Merrimack 3-3 in a men’s Hockey East game at Lawler Rink.

Eduard Tralmaks scored a minute into the third period from Mitchell Fossier and Tim Doherty to pull Maine (11-14-4, 7-8-4) within 3-2 of the Warriors (7-20-2, 4-14-1).

Ryan Smith added a goal in the second period and Jeremy Swayman finished with 26 saves for the Black Bears.

TUFTS 5, BOWDOIN 0: Hayden Smith scored twice and the Jumbos (6-15-2, 3-12-2 NESCAC) had three goals in the third period to pull away from the Polar Bears (6-15-2, 3-13-1) at Brunswick.

Jordan Haney, Trevor Spence and Machian Sawden added goals for Tufts, which led 2-0 after two periods.

Alex Zafonte finished with 33 saves for Bowdoin.

COLBY 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Sean Holly scored 1:43 into the third period from Brian Sanzone and Velan Nandhakumaran, giving the Mules (10-9-4, 7-7-3 NESCAC) a 2-0 lead against the Camels (6-16-1, 2-14-1) at Waterville.

Colby took a 1-0 lead 9:40 into the second on a goal from Michael Morrissey. Matt Creamer scored with 27 seconds left in the third for the Camels.

Andrew Tucci finished with 19 saves for Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON COLLEGE 5, MAINE 2: Kelly Browne scored 16:40 into the first period, and the Eagles (23-10, 19-7 Hockey East) raced to a 3-0 lead and beat the Black Bears (14-15-4, 7-15-4) at Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Maine scored 6:13 into the second period when Tereza Vanisova scored from Ally Johnson to make it 3-1.

After a BC goal, Vanisova and Alyson Matteau set up Ida Press 1:29 into the third.

Carly Jackson finished with 20 saves for the Black Bears.

COLBY 7, ST. ANSELM 4: Lucy Dembeck and McKinley Karpa had two goals apiece for the Mules (12-8-3), who won at Waterville, snapping an 11-game winning streak by the Hawks (22-3-1).

Moira Mullaney, Cassidy Holzer and Anna Cosentino added goals for Colby, who took a 2-0 lead in the first 7:41. Nina Prunster stopped 26 shots for the Mules.

NICHOLS 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Jordyn McGuire scored with 8:28 left in the second period to give the Bison (13-8-3, 7-3-1 Colonial Hockey) the lead for good against the Nor’easters (15-8-1, 5-5-1) at Biddeford.

Mel McAleer opened the scoring 6:43 into the second period for Nichols but Shannon Nadeau answered from Tatum Gietl less than three minutes later. McAleer added a third-period goal.

TRINITY 3, BOWDOIN 2: Angelica Mushenko scored from Julia Lee at 1:47 of overtime as the Bantams (9-10-3, 6-5-3 NESCAC) edged the Polar Bears (3-17-2, 2-11-1) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Angelina Joyce and Katie Leininger scored for Bowdoin.

BASEBALL

FLORIDA STATE 11, MAINE 0: Reese Albert went 2 for 4, including a solo homer in the third inning, and Drew Parrish combined with a pair of relievers to hold the Black Bears hitless in the season opener in Tallahassee, Florida.

Cody Laweryson pitched three innings for Maine, allowing four earned runs on four hits and striking out two.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(25) BUFFALO 88, TOLEDO 82: Nick Perkins matched his career high with 26 points – hitting four 3-pointers in the second half – to help visiting Buffalo (22-3, 10-2 Mid-American) beat Toledo (20-5, 8-4).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOHN’S 81, (8) MARQUETTE 74: Tiana England scored 20 points and St. John’s (13-12, 6-8 Big East) rallied from a double-digit deficit to upset Marquette (21-4, 12-1) at New York for the Red Storm’s first victory against a top-10 team in nearly seven years.

