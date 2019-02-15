NEW YORK — Right-hander Luis Severino avoided an arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees, agreeing Friday to a $40 million, four-year contract.

Severino’s deal includes a team option for 2023 that could make the agreement worth $52.25 million for five seasons. If the option is not exercised, Severino would be eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.

Severino gets a $2 million signing bonus, $4 million in 2019, $10 million in 2020, $10.5 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2022. The team option is for $15 million with a $2.75 million buyout.

He had been scheduled for the final salary arbitration hearing of the year on Friday morning at St. Petersburg, Florida. Severino had asked for a raise from $604,975 to $5.25 million in his first season of arbitration eligibility and the Yankees had offered $4.4 million.

ARBITRATION: Detroit beat pitcher Michael Fulmer in the last salary arbitration case this year, leaving players with a 6-4 final record in decisions.

Fulmer was awarded a raise from $575,200 to $2.8 million by Matt Goldberg, Robert Herzog and Elizabeth Neumeier, who heard the case Wednesday. Fulmer had asked for $3.4 million.

Fulmer was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2017.

ROYALS: The Royals agreed with reliever Drew Storen on a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

ATHLETICS: Oakland added depth to its outfield mix by signing outfielder Robbie Grossman to a $2 million, one-year contract Friday.

ASTROS: Roberto Osuna will close for the Astros.

Manager A.J. Hinch used Ken Giles, Hector Rondon and Luke Gregerson to finish games during his first four seasons before the Astros acquired Osuna from Toronto last summer.

TWINS: Minnesota signed two of its young core players, right fielder Max Kepler and shortstop Jorge Polanco, to five-year contracts.

