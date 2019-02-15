NEW ORLEANS — A person familiar with the situation said an MRI on Anthony Davis’ injured left shoulder showed a muscle bruise.

Davis’ timetable for a return is day-to-day.

Davis, a six-time All-Star, missed the second half of New Orleans’ 131-122 victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday after attempting to block Nerlens Noel’s shot in the final second of the second quarter. The injury cast doubt over Davis’ availability for this weekend’s All-Star game and related events.

Davis announced Jan. 28 that he won’t sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded to a contending team.

But he wasn’t traded by the Feb. 7 deadline for this season and said he intended to keep playing for New Orleans as long as he was under contract.

• New Orleans decided to fire ninth-year general manager Dell Demps and start the process of finding someone to deal with the fallout of Anthony Davis’ recent trade demand, said a person familiar with the situation.

Demps did not immediately return messages.

Davis has another season remaining on his contract with the Pelicans after this one.

CHRIS WEBBER, Bill Fitch, Marques Johnson, Sidney Moncrief, Bobby Jones, Jack Sikma, Eddie Sutton, Ben Wallace and Teresa Weatherspoon are among the 13 finalists for enshrinement later this year into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Also selected as finalists were Leta Andrews, who won 1,416 games in more than 50 years on the sidelines; Hugh Evans, a referee in the NBA for 28 years; and Barbara Stevens, the longtime coach at perennial Division II power Bentley and a winner of more than 1,000 games.

The Curt Gowdy Award winners for media contributions went to Marc Stein of The New York Times and the retiring Los Angeles Clippers announcer, Ralph Lawler.

