The Public Utilities Commission needs one more prerequisite for its approval of the Hydro-Quebec transmission line: direct and unmitigated access to Hydro-Quebec power for Maine electrical energy customers.

Yes, there are other “sweeteners” that are being offered (“Parties sweeten the deal for CMP transmission line,” Feb. 7, Page A1), and they would help. But access to low-cost power will immediately slash the power costs for residences and cause Maine businesses dependent upon electrical energy to become more competitive – think pulp and paper.

It’s a quandary why the PUC hasn’t placed the access requirement on the table. Could it be that some shaded pieces of external energy politics have entered the picture?

With other power generators competing for the market, bringing in the lowest-priced electrical energy would place them at an economic disadvantage and toss the market basket of the energy mix into a dither, not only in Maine but possibly in all of New England as well. Conversely, it would greatly benefit the Maine power customer.

Last time I looked, benefiting the Maine power-consuming customer is a major criterion on which the PUC is to base its decisions. It would be an economic coup for Maine to have the regional energy advantage – just saying.

Stephen Gorden

North Yarmouth

