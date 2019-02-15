I want to reply to Gina Barreca’s commentary (Jan. 19, Page A5) regarding how getting older is not what she expected.

I am a licensed professional engineer and because of injuries have been sidelined from a profession I loved.

What makes the writer’s commentary resonate is how her life today is not what she thought it would be when she was 31, but she welcomes her future. Well, neither did I believe I would be back in college at age 56. Nor would I consider being on the Dean’s List a thrill, but somehow, I am thrilled.

I’ve also been invited to join a national honor society. Thirty years ago, I would have been excited, but today I really am not sure.

Certainly, I am academically inclined, and that would have made a big difference when I was say, 20, but today it really doesn’t matter. I’m widowed, a single parent, with my only child, a son, off to college in the fall. I have no desire to retire and I’d be in high demand if it were not for age.

I owned my own engineering firm until 2011 when my life kinda flipped 180 degrees. I am happy that the writer is into what’s going in her life, and to be clear, so am I. I am really into getting around and involved with my younger peers. It’s a wonderful experience.

But I’m damn good at what I do, my signature and software are making this world a better place – so do my academic efforts make a difference? I have a resume with hiring gaps (my wife’s cancer and subsequent death; my injuries); age issues (it appears), and a physical disability (not debilitating, but once mentioned, it might as well be).

I’m happy where I am at, returning to college is fantastic, but I’m not quite where I thought I would be today.

Michael Thibodeau

Freeport

Share

< Previous