The Democratic-controlled House recently unveiled legislation with a host of election reforms designed to bolster voter turnout and promote lawful access to the polls.

Democrats want to make Election Day a federal holiday, allow same-day voter registration (as in Maine and 16 other states) and introduce other common-sense voting measures. On Jan. 30, as reported in the Press Herald, the Senate majority leader – surprising no one – promised to scuttle the bill, calling it “a political power grab.”

The proposals are indeed a power grab. They are a power grab for the people who the party of Lincoln seek to disenfranchise with shameful regularity.

Greater participation in democracy and the buttressing of constitutional rights isn’t a partisan issue.

What are the majority leader and his party afraid of? The will of the people.

Chris Indorf

Saco

Share

< Previous