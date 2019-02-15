State government has released another $3 million in home heating fuel assistance for low-income families.
The Department of Health and Human Services on Friday said it would make the money available through the Maine Home Energy Program.
The federally funded program gives assistance to families that can’t afford energy costs. Individual homeowners and renters making less than $18,210 a year and families of four earning less than $37,650 a year qualify for assistance. The average benefit is about $918, according to Maine DHHS.
Information and applications are available at mainehousing.org.
