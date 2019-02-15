Maine’s “most excellent moose” died this week at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, where he had lived since 2004.

George, who was nearly 15 when he died of old age, was seen by over 1.6 million visitors from around the world, the park announced in a Facebook post that included an album of photos of the animals. George lived with seven other his moose during his tenure at the park.

“George was a most excellent moose and we remember him for his service as one of our most popular moose ambassadors,” the Facebook post said.

George came to the Maine Wildlife Park as a calf with his sister after they were found stranded on the banks of the St. John River in northern Maine. They were unable to cross the river and were found without their mother.

George arrived at the park in questionable health, but went on to live to be the oldest moose to ever reside at the park.

The average life expectancy of a bull moose is 7 years. Moose can live into their late teens, but rarely live past 20, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

